Looking for Hope





This is one of the hardest things I've ever written.





For a long time, I kept believing that if I just worked harder, I'd eventually catch up. Instead, despite working through chronic pain and doing everything I know how to do, I keep falling farther behind.





My name is Misti, and I've spent years cleaning houses. I genuinely care about the people I work for, and I still want to keep working. I'm not looking for a way to stop working—I'm looking for a chance to breathe long enough to build a more stable future.





Lately it feels like every dollar disappears before I can get ahead. I've been trying for over a month just to save enough for a replacement phone, but every time I get close, the money goes to electric bills, gas, cat food, or another emergency. My current phone is becoming unreliable, yet it's also the tool I need for both my cleaning work and the photography I'm trying so hard to turn into another source of income.





Beyond that, I'm carrying tax debt, overdue bills, and a property that's becoming harder to keep safe. There are dangerous trees that need to come down, repairs I simply can't afford, and due to spinal issues and my mental well being from personal loss and grief that followed.. make the physical work I've always depended on more difficult every year.





Photography has become my hope. It's where I find peace, and it's the future I'm trying to build. My dream isn't to become rich—it's to reach a place where I can wake up knowing I have choices instead of feeling like I'm constantly trying to outrun the next emergency.





I've struggled with whether to post this because asking for help feels incredibly vulnerable. I know there are people facing hardships just as real as mine, and I never wanted to become someone asking for financial help. But I've reached a point where pride isn't helping me move forward anymore.





If you're able to help in any way—whether through a donation, prayer or simply encouraging me—it would mean more than I can put into words.





I'm not asking for someone else to build my life for me.





I'm simply looking for hope... and a chance to keep building it myself.





Thank you for reading, and thank you for caring.





— Misti