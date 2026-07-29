Looking for help sickly mom and autistic son

My name is Tiesha, and I’m a mom in Concord, NC to my 17-year-old son. He has autism, I been dealing with ongoing illness that requires a lot of care, appointments, and attention.





As time goes on my needs haven’t gone away they’ve just changed. Between my medical needs andn health limitations, I haven’t been able to work consistently. The last few months have hit us hard, and we’ve fallen behind on rent, utilities, and basic bills.





I’m scared of losing our home — the one place where my son feels safe and regulated. At 17, stability matters more than ever as we plan for his transition into adulthood.