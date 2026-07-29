Looking for a job but I need help

So, I am not going to BS anyone here and be completely honest with this whole thing. So I just got out of jail literally yesterday on some bogus charges. It cost me my job and while I was in my wife also left me and told me that I need to find somewhere else to go as she got with another man not even 3 weeks after the divorce. Needless to say I am at rock bottom and I am trying to get out. I am looking for a job and really don't want to be asking for help but there are no churches that can or are willing to help or any other services such as a homeless shelter in the town that I live in. 1500 would do me a world of good and I promise you the money would be used what it's intended for. Thank you so much for even taking the time to read this and thank you to all who is willing to help!!!