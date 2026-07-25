Looking for a helping hand

I’m single mom who is trying to do her best in supporting her kiddos passion, all-star competitive cheer.





Kiddo is extremely dedicated, spending 7+ hours a week at the gym, for cheer practice, tumbling class, stunt class, and strength class. Kiddo LOVES this and is constantly begging for more time at the gym. If you are not familiar with all-star cheer and the additional training classes that go into it, it can be an expensive sport.





If possible, I am looking for support and assistance to cover kiddos season training expenses while I’m getting back to work.





Thank you to everyone who chooses to help make kiddos passion possible! We greatly appreciate any support you may choose to give 🩷🎀