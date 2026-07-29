Looking for a God Send

Hello! I’m Shanna and I’ve been a Dental Assistant for 23 years and my boss retired at the end of the year.I was on unemployment for the last few months but that has now been exhausted. I have a bulging disc from a car accident (2020) and it has flared up recently. I’m doing some bookkeeping classes and trying to get into something different, rather than Dental, as it is not good on my back. Just looking for some help as I’m 50% of the provider of 5. My husband works but he can’t pay everything by himself, we have been using the credit card for now. I KNOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IN THIS SITUATION, and for us it’s just temporary, but I was PRAYING that maybe someone out there is looking to help someone out by the Grace of God. God is Amazing, He is the Way, The Truth and The Life.

Thank you in Jesus Christ name, Amen✝️