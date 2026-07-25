Looking for a glimmer of light in the dark.

I'm a single mom who has been supporting my household alone for two and a half years. After a difficult split, I poured everything into my family home, leaving nothing left over to start over or for myself. Despite being college educated and working as a caregiver, I'm still scraping by. I've taken out payday loans to make ends meet, even though I work more than 50 hours a week. My debt, compounded by bills and everyday expenses, has left me treading water every day. My goal is to challenge the CNA test so I can get a higher paying job in my field, gain more financial freedom from my monthly bills, and eventually go to nursing school to pave a better future for me and my boys. Right now, I'm stuck in an endless cycle of bills that makes any financial future feel impossible.





The funds will go toward paying off debt, covering bills, and supporting my CNA certification. This will help me break free from the cycle and move toward a more stable future for myself and my children.





I know times are hard for many of us. I've found myself on hard times often in my 33 years of life. It's not easy to lend a dollar when you have nothing to spare. I'm not asking for a handout, but a hand up. I'm hardworking and just looking to crawl out of this rut so I can continue helping others and secure a future for myself and my children. I want to further myself in the workforce and solidify a career that will allow my family peace of mind.