Long-Haul Trucker

Hello everyone. My name is Jordan and for the past 20 years I have been an executive chef, pouring my heart and soul into creating moments of happiness for the communities I’ve been lucky enough to serve. As I embark on the second half of my life’s journey, I have chosen to leave the chaotic and seemingly hectic ballet of blades, fire, and steam and become a member of this great nations backbone as a long-haul truck driver. I have been licensed, tested, and succeeded in earning the abilities to pull anything you may wish to throw at me, ie doubles, triples, tankers, and Hazmat. However, I do require one final step in order to be eligible for companies to hire me, of which there are currently 3. I have to finish a counselors evaluation, to which I have completed the first 4 of 5 steps. The fifth being the proverbial crutch. Because I am not currently employed, I have not been able to scrounge together the final $300-$400 needed to complete this evaluation. Once I do, I will be rip-roaring and ready to cruise down Route 66, and give all of you a nice tug on the air horn as I pass by, smiling and waving. Any help would be beyond humbling and appreciated. As for the the amount I am respectfully asking for, it will cover the eval, as well as any superfluous expenses that may arise before an initial payroll check, ie food, laundry, etc. Thank you all so very much in advance. God bless you, and God bless this beautiful country.