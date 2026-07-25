Lone Star Table

“Where no one leaves hungry, no matter who you are.”

We have a trailer smoker that we use to feed the homeless. We can only feed once a month due to the rising cost of food.

This has been a difficult year with donations being down and we are seeing a void that leaves those less fortunate without good home cooked meals.

We would love to have a food trailer to serve from. The way things look we can barely afford what we need currently.

So please if you can help support our vision for the community here in Texas. For they depend on us, and we depend on you.

Thank you for your help!