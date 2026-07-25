Loki’s Legacy: Helping Animals and Children

Loki’s Legacy was inspired by my beloved Maltipoo, Loki, and a childhood dream to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable animals and children.

Our mission is to:

• Feed and care for stray and abandoned animals

• Support animal welfare efforts in our community

• Work toward establishing a future animal sanctuary that provides safety, rehabilitation, and love for animals in need

• Extend kindness and assistance to less fortunate children through educational resources, books, and community outreach initiatives

At this stage, Loki’s Legacy is a growing personal initiative and long-term vision. Funds raised will help support animal feeding efforts, future sanctuary planning, projects, and community programs designed to bring hope and compassion to those who need it most.

Every contribution, and every act of kindness brings us one step closer to creating a place where animals are protected, children are encouraged, and compassion becomes a lasting legacy.

Thank you for believing in this dream and for helping us build a brighter future—one paw print, one child, and one story at a time.

Disclaimer: Loki’s Legacy is a personal initiative and long-term vision dedicated to feeding stray animals, supporting vulnerable children, and working toward the future establishment of an animal sanctuary.







