Loki's Journey - Saving Our Paws Together

🌟 **Heartfelt Hope, Hands-on Help** 🐾

I never thought I'd be standing in front of my computer, typing this out. Last month was just another happy one until the unthinkable happened—our 4-year-old Boxer Loki started showing signs that something wasn’t right. The kindest soul you could imagine, Loki had always been our joy and comfort through thick and thin. But suddenly, he began having accidents around the house. His appetite dwindled too; no more wags or nibbles at his favorite treats! 😔

We love him dearly and couldn’t stand by as something unknown gnawed away at his health. Initial tests ruled out a UTI but revealed high calcium levels and low phosphate, suggesting deeper issues that could point to serious conditions like Lymphoma or Hyperparathyroidism. The road ahead is daunting—not just emotionally, but financially too. 🚑

In the last two weeks alone, our vet bills have soared past $400. And now comes the toughest part: driving four and a half hours to Missouri Veterinary Medical Foundation Hospital (Mizzou Pet Hospital). This isn’t just about any pet; it’s about us—Melinda, me, and Loki, a family united by love in all forms. ❤️

We never imagined asking for help publicly like this... But here we are, reaching out to you with hopeful hearts because every dollar counts now more than ever as we battle against the unknowns that lie ahead for our baby boy. Your support can make his treatment possible and ensure he gets better sooner rather than later—and back to being the playful pup we know him best as!

If you resonate even just a little, please help us by contributing whatever amount feels right to you. Every bit counts towards making Loki’s life brighter again. And remember: It's not about what happened but how far love can travel—let's make it count for our furry friend who taught us so much more than we ever could have taught him! 🙏

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, 🧡💙❤️

Melinda , Amos and Madeline (Loki’s Guardians)