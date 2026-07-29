GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Loki's Journey - Saving Our Paws Together

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$365 USD

Fundraiser created byAmos Pridemore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amos Pridemore

Loki's Journey - Saving Our Paws Together

🌟 **Heartfelt Hope, Hands-on Help** 🐾

I never thought I'd be standing in front of my computer, typing this out. Last month was just another happy one until the unthinkable happened—our 4-year-old Boxer Loki started showing signs that something wasn’t right. The kindest soul you could imagine, Loki had always been our joy and comfort through thick and thin. But suddenly, he began having accidents around the house. His appetite dwindled too; no more wags or nibbles at his favorite treats! 😔

We love him dearly and couldn’t stand by as something unknown gnawed away at his health. Initial tests ruled out a UTI but revealed high calcium levels and low phosphate, suggesting deeper issues that could point to serious conditions like Lymphoma or Hyperparathyroidism. The road ahead is daunting—not just emotionally, but financially too. 🚑

In the last two weeks alone, our vet bills have soared past $400. And now comes the toughest part: driving four and a half hours to Missouri Veterinary Medical Foundation Hospital (Mizzou Pet Hospital). This isn’t just about any pet; it’s about us—Melinda, me, and Loki, a family united by love in all forms. ❤️

We never imagined asking for help publicly like this... But here we are, reaching out to you with hopeful hearts because every dollar counts now more than ever as we battle against the unknowns that lie ahead for our baby boy. Your support can make his treatment possible and ensure he gets better sooner rather than later—and back to being the playful pup we know him best as!

If you resonate even just a little, please help us by contributing whatever amount feels right to you. Every bit counts towards making Loki’s life brighter again. And remember: It's not about what happened but how far love can travel—let's make it count for our furry friend who taught us so much more than we ever could have taught him! 🙏

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, 🧡💙❤️

Melinda , Amos and Madeline (Loki’s Guardians)

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve