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Moving to be a Missionary in Logan Utah

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$1,095 USD

Fundraiser created byAdalynn Joiner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adalynn Joiner

Moving to be a Missionary in Logan Utah

Hi everyone! 

My name is Adalynn, and I’m raising money to move on mission to Logan, Utah in May of 2026. Missions has been something God has revealed in my life over the past few years. In 2023 I had the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Logan and it changed my life. Seeing the brokenness of the people (please feel free to email me for context) affirmed my heart for the people. Since this mission trip, God has made it very evident that Utah is where I’m being called long term. That being said, I am happy to say I will be moving there in May. I will be seeking a job in the STEM fields in Logan. As well, I will be partnering with a church that has served Logan for a long time, Gospel Peace Church. The pastors and team there are excited for me to come and lock arms in mission for Logan. While this is very evident in my life, there are a few things I need to get settled before I can be out there. 

Firstly, I ask that you would please pray for me and what it looks like to support me before even donating!

I’m currently in need of a vehicle that is reliable enough to get me to Utah, as it is a cross-country trip. Right now we are looking at vehicles in the $10,000. If you know someone who is selling a reliable vehicle, or looking to get rid of one, or even feel led to support me financially towards this goal would be an enormous blessing. 

I am looking to serve or use my gifts for donation in any way that I can. I often babysit and dogsit. I’m available on many weekends. This would be for donation only of course, but if you know of anyone that would like to use my services, it would be a huge help in raising towards these financial needs. You can email me with the address below to connect. 

God has made this very evident and I’m excited to see what He has in store If you would like to contact me for further questions my email is adalynnj@hotmail.com. If anything, I would love to connect with anyone curious about Logan Utah. If I could explain to you the needs of the people, it would help you in your praying support for me and what i’m doing. By supporting me through this transition phase, you will be included in a monthly updates of my life and my progress as I go on the Lord’s mission for my life. It is my heart to simply follow His will and nothing else. Please pray that I prepare myself spiritually and logistically. Please pray for my family, as they are a huge support system for me in this choice, and that God’s will would be done. 

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