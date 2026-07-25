Logan’s growth hormone treatment

Help Logan Access His Growth Hormone Treatment

My son, Logan, is almost 15 years old and has been diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency. After extensive testing, we learned that his body produces essentially no growth hormone on its own.

Because of this, Logan is 4’9” and has experienced significantly delayed growth and puberty. Without treatment, his doctors do not expect him to grow much more.

The good news is that there is an effective treatment. Logan has started Genotropin, a daily growth hormone medication that gives him the opportunity to grow before his growth plates close. This treatment window is limited—likely only the next 12 to 18 months—so every month matters.

His doctors believe that with treatment he could reach over 5 feet tall as an adult, giving him the chance to experience growth that his body cannot achieve on its own.

Even with insurance, the cost of Genotropin is approximately $2,000/month, which is more than our family can realistically afford. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Logan’s medication and treatment costs during this limited opportunity.

If you’re able to contribute or simply share this fundraiser, it would mean so much to our family. Thank you for helping give Logan the chance to benefit from the treatment available to him.



