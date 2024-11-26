Volunteering in Ukraine

Goal:
GBP £8,000
Raised:
GBP £955
Campaign funds will be received by Logan Whitelaw
Hi, my name is Logan, and I am the owner and writer of the Instagram page @kallosism. I’m embarking on a mission to Ukraine, where I’ll be volunteering for a minimum of 6 months to provide critical relief to those affected by the ongoing conflict.
This is not about fighting on the frontlines—it’s about helping the people of Ukraine who are enduring unimaginable hardships. My role will be to bring essential supplies like food, water, and medical aid to those who need it most.
The reality is that the situation in Ukraine has escalated beyond mere threats. Communities are struggling daily to survive amid devastation, and now, more than ever, they need our help. I believe in doing what I can to make a real difference for the people who are enduring these difficult times.
To make this relief effort possible, I’m aiming to raise £8,000. These funds will cover travel and the supplies needed to help as many people as we can during my time there. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward supporting Ukrainian communities in need.
If you’re unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this campaign to help spread the word. Together, we can provide hope, relief, and a lifeline to those who need it most.
Thank you for standing with me and the people of Ukraine during this critical time.
— Logan (@kallosism)
Stay save
May God bless you Brother, thank you for all your posts on insta and taking the time to talk to me. I’ll pray you’ll be back home safe and sound
88
God bless you for helping the poor Ukrainian refugees.
Return home safe my brother
Thanks for doing what's right for the European people. Per ardua ad astra.
Maximus Decimus Meridius
For the Europeans peoples. We must live on.
