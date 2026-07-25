Logan Familys Home Loss

On the evening of June 13th 2026 around 11pm a tree fell through our home during a very bad storm leaving a massive hole in the roof and it poured that entire evening causing extreme water damage to absolutely everything we own, and following the storm we had daily storms for the next three weeks of which left

Contractors unable to remove the tree safely which made it unsafe to enter the home to try and salvage anything so when there's water damage, there's mold so with everything we own sitting as long as it did mold accumulated on absolutely everything including things that weren't in the damaged part of the home. So we are starting over. We have insurance but they are refusing to cover anything other than fixing the roof and walls of the home, they aren't even willing to cover new floors which are all hard wood and have massive water damage unfortunately. So we have to fix what we can out of pocket while trying to replace all of our belongings beds, bedding, furniture, all basic necessities, and with school starting very soon for our 3 children we are doing what we can to bring some normalcy back into their lives as well and make sure they are prepared and start the year off good under the circumstances. Thank you and god bless!





Sincerely The Logans