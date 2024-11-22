Campaign Image

Supporting Gary and Leesa LOF Tack Fire

Campaign created by Maggie McDermott

Supporting Gary and Leesa LOF Tack Fire

On Thursday, November 21, tragedy struck the Midwestern horse community as a devastating fire engulfed the Minnesota Equestrian Center. For many of us, MEC feels like a home away from home, and LOF Tack plays a huge role in that experience.

Gary and Leesa have always been there for us in countless ways—whether it’s sitting in their director’s chairs at the top of the arena offering support, greeting us with a warm smile and a little dog therapy as we walk to the office, expertly reshaping a hat in quick time, ordering specialty items like jeans for our tall, skinny kids, or providing everything we need (and more) to enjoy a wonderful weekend of showing.

Sadly, LOF Tack’s inventory at MEC was lost in the fire, and it will take time to rebuild. Please consider supporting the very people who have supported all of us so generously. In addition to contributing to this fund, you can support them by shopping at their second location or online at LOF Tack.

Recent Donations
Becky Berhow
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you

Mallory
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Roxy S
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry Gary and Leesa I just want to help

Laurie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Brian and Missy Dahms
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you guys during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kate Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kelly Ponce
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you...

Jodie Distad
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thoughts are with you guys!

Jill Frieders
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jean Jenner
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Westridge Farms
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you guys!!!

Connie and Kendra Schultz
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Kelsey Mueller
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

MN POAC
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You have always been so kind and generous to our club. Our thoughts are with you during this time.

Dawn Durham
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tara Venable
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

