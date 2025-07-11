Lambert and Melanie Lodemey Medical Expenses

Pastor Lambert Lodemey, founder of the Association of Christian Churches in Benin, and his wife Melanie serve God in Benin, Africa. Pastor Lambert preaches the gospel, trains pastors, plants churches and serves in the community. Melanie oversees a learning center for orphaned girls and directs the women's ministry for the Association of Christian Churches in Benin. The goal for this center is to train young ladies to learn a trade while being discipled.

Lambert and Melanie have come to the United States to meet churches and supporters, hoping to make more and deeper connections for the advancement of God's work in Benin.

While in the United States they need to take care of several health issues. Pastor Lambert has glaucoma and will be seeing an eye specialist for treatment, he may require surgery to prevent loss of vision. Melanie is in urgent need of hip replacement surgery to relieve her near constant pain.

Pulcherie Gordon, Lambert’s sister, is arranging the medical care and funds to pay for these expenses. Please join us in praying for this dear couple and consider helping with this great need. Your prayers and help with these expenses will allow these servants of the Lord to return to Benin and continue His work.