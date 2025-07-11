Lambert and Melanie Lodemey Medical Expenses

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,700
Pastor Lambert Lodemey, founder of the Association of Christian Churches in Benin, and his wife Melanie serve God in Benin, Africa. Pastor Lambert preaches the gospel, trains pastors, plants churches and serves in the community. Melanie oversees a learning center for orphaned girls and directs the women's ministry for the Association of Christian Churches in Benin. The goal for this center is to train young ladies to learn a trade while being discipled.
Lambert and Melanie have come to the United States to meet churches and supporters, hoping to make more and deeper connections for the advancement of God's work in Benin.
While in the United States they need to take care of several health issues. Pastor Lambert has glaucoma and will be seeing an eye specialist for treatment, he may require surgery to prevent loss of vision. Melanie is in urgent need of hip replacement surgery to relieve her near constant pain.
Pulcherie Gordon, Lambert’s sister, is arranging the medical care and funds to pay for these expenses. Please join us in praying for this dear couple and consider helping with this great need. Your prayers and help with these expenses will allow these servants of the Lord to return to Benin and continue His work.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Lambert and Melanie as you have eye and hip surgery.
We are praying for Lambert & Melanie!
God Bless you! We are praying for you!
Pastor Lambert, Praying this surgery is successful and for a quick recovery! May God continue to bless and strengthen you as you faithfully serve Him and His Church! All for His Glory! - Your friends at Crosslink
The Hoch Family
May God continue to heal you and strengthen you for the work of sharingThe Gospel. Praying your time here in the US will be restful and rejuvenating.
May God bless you and provide for your needs.
From Josh and Nicole. We love you both very much.
July 11th, 2025
First of all, a huge thank you to those of you who have participated in this campaign, whether by giving or praying or both. We have seen God working through your prayers and your generosity, but/and we ask you to continue to pray that our Lord will continue to pour out His blessing and healing for Lambert and Melanie.
Lambert is scheduled for surgery on Monday, July 14 (currently scheduled for 12:45 eastern time). This will be on his left eye, which has better remaining vision than his right eye. A device will be implanted in the eye to help drain excess fluid and reduce the intraocular pressure. Recovery will take several weeks. Please pray for successful surgery and recovery, and for the effectiveness of the implant. And thank the Lord that the cost will be greatly reduced due to the generosity of the surgeon and of the company that produces the implant.
Progress has been slower for Melanie. She has a follow-up appointment on July 23 with an orthopedist. A complicating factor for her is concern about recovery if she has hip replacement surgery, since she can't put weight on her other leg, which is deformed due the polio she had as a child. We are also running into dead ends in terms of finding a way to have surgery at an affordable cost (since Lambert and Melanie don't have medical insurance). Please pray for clarity on whether Melanie is able to have surgery, and if so, that God will provide the resources for this to happen.
Thank you, and God bless you.
