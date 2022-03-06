Local family needs help after home inspection fail

We never imagined we would be in a position where we needed to ask for help, but today we are reaching out with hope.

Our family has recently been faced with a heartbreaking situation. Our home has been found to have extensive mold, making it unsafe for our children to live in. Over time, our children have become increasingly sick, and we now know that remaining in the home is no longer an option.

To make matters even more difficult, we did not have insurance coverage that would help with the cost of repairing or replacing our home. We are now trying to find safe housing while covering moving expenses and meeting our family’s everyday needs.

As parents, our greatest priority is providing a healthy and safe environment for our children. Right now, we simply need a fresh start and a place where they can recover and thrive.

If you are able to help, no matter the amount, your generosity will go directly toward securing safe housing and helping our family rebuild. If you are unable to donate, we completely understand, and we would be deeply grateful if you could share our fundraiser with others.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, prayers, and support. Your generosity gives our family hope during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.





With much love ,

The Gibsons

Mike, Taina , Jake, Seth & Cole