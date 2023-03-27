Loans and financial relief.

My Request for Help





Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my fundraiser.





I am currently going through a very difficult financial period and I am struggling to get myself back onto stable ground. I am therefore reaching out to people who may be willing to support me during this challenging time.





My goal is to raise $1,000 USD. The money will be used to address my immediate financial needs and help me regain stability and begin rebuilding my life step by step.





I understand that everyone has their own responsibilities and challenges, so I am not asking anyone to give more than they can comfortably afford. Any contribution, whether large or small, would mean a lot to me. Even sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would make a difference.





I am based in Malawi and I am willing to provide reasonable information privately to genuine donors who would like to understand my situation and how the funds will be used.





I am asking for help with humility and gratitude. My goal is simply to get through this difficult period and have an opportunity to move forward.





Fundraising goal: $1,000 USD





Thank you sincerely to everyone who contributes, shares this fundraiser, or simply takes the time to read my story. Your kindness and support are deeply appreciated. 🙏🏽❤