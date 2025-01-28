Help us honor and support the Kang Family

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of Lloyd Michael Kang Sr, who was a devoted father, loving husband, and cherished friend. He was a person who always had a smile on his face, ready to brighten anyone’s day offering a home cooked meal or boiled eggs for his golfing friends. His love for cooking, his generosity with his time, and the countless meals he prepared, touched the lives of all who knew him. Mr. Kang gave selflessly, and his kindness and joy will be greatly missed.

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, Mr. Kang had the incredible privilege of hearing the gospel. Though speaking was difficult, he prayed in his heart to receive the Lord’s grace. His faith and the peace it brought him comforted him in his final days. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16. On Saturday, January 26, 2025, Mr. Kang took his last breath here on earth, and though we mourn, we find peace knowing he is now in the presence of Jesus. Scripture says, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live.” — John 11:25. He is now with his Savior, free from pain, resting in eternal peace.

As we grieve, we recognize the power of prayer. “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18. We ask for your prayers for Mr. Kang’s wife, children, and all who loved him during this difficult time. While donations are appreciated, we want to emphasize that your prayers are even more important. The family finds comfort in knowing they are being lifted up by their community of faith.

If you feel led to give, donations will help Mrs.Kang cover unexpected funeral costs, burial expenses, and other associated needs. Any amount will be a blessing, but above all, we ask for your prayers, as we know that God hears and answers those who call on Him. “Cast your burden on the Lord, and He will sustain you; He will never permit the righteous to be moved.” — Psalm 55:22.

Thank you.