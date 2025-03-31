Serving in Australia with YWAM Toowoomba

Hello! I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be serving with YWAM Toowoomba in Australia, and I need your support to make it happen! As a fully volunteer organization, YWAM Toowoomba relies on the generosity of donors like you to provide life-changing ministry opportunities to people all over the world.

As a student at the Ministry Development School on base, I'll be equipped with the tools and knowledge I need to effectively serve others. But, I can't do it without your help. I'm raising to cover the costs of my tuition, living expenses, and other mission opportunities I will have.

I'm so excited about this opportunity to serve the Lord and make a difference in the lives of others. I know that with your support, I'll be able to make a real and lasting impact in the world. Thank you for considering partnering with me on this incredible adventure!

Please know that your contributions will go directly towards supporting my mission and the work of YWAM Toowoomba. Your generosity will help me cover the costs of my education, living expenses, and other mission-related expenses.

I'm so grateful for your support and prayers as I embark on this exciting journey. Thank you for being a part of my mission team! Together, we can make a difference in the world for the glory of God.

