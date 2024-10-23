Campaign Image

Support Livtar Kaur Atlanta Medical Condition

Goal:

 USD $9,950

Raised:

 USD $6,404

Campaign created by Livtar Khalsa

Campaign funds will be received by Livtar Khalsa

Support Livtar Kaur Atlanta Medical Condition

On Oct 14th  Livtar Kaur (Roswell GA) fell and broke her tibia and fibula below the knee. 
She had surgery to repair the fracture on Oct 15. 

The injury was an impact stress fracture that happened because of Osteopenia (the pre-stage before Osteoporosis). 

We are among the many older people who make just enough to get along. This has immediately put us under financial pressure to pay for basic utilities and food.
Mainly, we need to correct her bone health so she doesn't go into a spiral of injuries.

We have Medicare but the co-pays from the hospital stay and surgery are thousands of dollars.  In addition, she will require some moderately expensive treatments that aren't covered at all by insurance.  The additional treatments are to heal the bone weakness so that she will be healthy in the years to come. 

There are also other  expenses for medical equipment that aren't covered by our insurance.

Livtar Kaur has been a pillar of our community for over 50 years. She has been co-director of GRD Ashram since 1971. She is the mother of Sat Bir Singh of Eugene, OR, who works at Yogi Tea. 

We are grateful for all experiences that come our way. This has alerted us to her bone condition, which could have led to something worse in the future.

Thanks for visiting here. Blessings and light to all who give in any way, whether financially or by prayers.
Any small amount helps.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon!

Guruamrit Gurvinderpal
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and healing blessings. Prayers for a swift recovery!

Sat Tara Kaur Khalsa
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

May you heal quickly, easily, and completely!

GuruSangat Singh and Kaur
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

May Guru Ram Das Ji fill you with healing love and light! We love you! Wahe Guru xoxo

Anonymous Giver
$ 108.00 USD
2 months ago

Guru Amrit and OngKar
$ 108.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending Love and Blessings!

Avtar Singh
$ 54.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings for your healing, Guru Guru Waheguru Guru Ram Das Guru.

Hari Nam Singh Khalsa
$ 108.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

GurumeetKaur Khalsa
$ 108.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers and blessings!

Rajinderpal Singh
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

GuruPrem Singh
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thoughts, prayers and a little something else

Dr Siri Atma and Nam Kaur
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings and love to you both ~

Manou Kaur
$ 108.00 USD
2 months ago

By Guru's grace you will heal and recover fast. Many Blessings Manou Kaur

Guru simran Khalsa
$ 108.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your quick recovery ❤️‍🩹

Harpreet Singh
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May Waheguru bless her with a speedy recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. You'll be over this soon Chardi Kala!

Jasmeet Singh Nanda
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your speedy and complete recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for a speedy & complete recovery for Livtar Kaur Praying for strength for Guru Livtar as he helps his wife recover

SiriKirtan Kaur Khalsa
$ 108.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending you lots of Healing and Prayers

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo