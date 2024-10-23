Support Livtar Kaur Atlanta Medical Condition

On Oct 14th Livtar Kaur (Roswell GA) fell and broke her tibia and fibula below the knee.

She had surgery to repair the fracture on Oct 15.

The injury was an impact stress fracture that happened because of Osteopenia (the pre-stage before Osteoporosis).



We are among the many older people who make just enough to get along. This has immediately put us under financial pressure to pay for basic utilities and food.

Mainly, we need to correct her bone health so she doesn't go into a spiral of injuries.

We have Medicare but the co-pays from the hospital stay and surgery are thousands of dollars. In addition, she will require some moderately expensive treatments that aren't covered at all by insurance. The additional treatments are to heal the bone weakness so that she will be healthy in the years to come.



There are also other expenses for medical equipment that aren't covered by our insurance.

Livtar Kaur has been a pillar of our community for over 50 years. She has been co-director of GRD Ashram since 1971. She is the mother of Sat Bir Singh of Eugene, OR, who works at Yogi Tea.



We are grateful for all experiences that come our way. This has alerted us to her bone condition, which could have led to something worse in the future.



Thanks for visiting here. Blessings and light to all who give in any way, whether financially or by prayers.

Any small amount helps.





