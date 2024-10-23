Support Livtar Kaur Atlanta Medical Condition

Goal:
USD $9,950
Raised:
USD $6,404
Campaign funds will be received by Livtar Khalsa
On Oct 14th Livtar Kaur (Roswell GA) fell and broke her tibia and fibula below the knee.
She had surgery to repair the fracture on Oct 15.
The injury was an impact stress fracture that happened because of Osteopenia (the pre-stage before Osteoporosis).
We are among the many older people who make just enough to get along. This has immediately put us under financial pressure to pay for basic utilities and food.
Mainly, we need to correct her bone health so she doesn't go into a spiral of injuries.
We have Medicare but the co-pays from the hospital stay and surgery are thousands of dollars. In addition, she will require some moderately expensive treatments that aren't covered at all by insurance. The additional treatments are to heal the bone weakness so that she will be healthy in the years to come.
There are also other expenses for medical equipment that aren't covered by our insurance.
Livtar Kaur has been a pillar of our community for over 50 years. She has been co-director of GRD Ashram since 1971. She is the mother of Sat Bir Singh of Eugene, OR, who works at Yogi Tea.
We are grateful for all experiences that come our way. This has alerted us to her bone condition, which could have led to something worse in the future.
Thanks for visiting here. Blessings and light to all who give in any way, whether financially or by prayers.
Any small amount helps.
Get well soon!
Sending love and healing blessings. Prayers for a swift recovery!
May you heal quickly, easily, and completely!
May Guru Ram Das Ji fill you with healing love and light! We love you! Wahe Guru xoxo
Sending Love and Blessings!
Blessings for your healing, Guru Guru Waheguru Guru Ram Das Guru.
Prayers and blessings!
Thoughts, prayers and a little something else
Blessings and love to you both ~
By Guru's grace you will heal and recover fast. Many Blessings Manou Kaur
Praying for your quick recovery ❤️🩹
May Waheguru bless her with a speedy recovery!
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. You'll be over this soon Chardi Kala!
Praying for your speedy and complete recovery
Praying for a speedy & complete recovery for Livtar Kaur Praying for strength for Guru Livtar as he helps his wife recover
Sending you lots of Healing and Prayers
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.