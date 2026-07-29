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Mom's tubal ligation reversal surgery

Goal$6,200 USD
Raised$1,200 USD

Fundraiser created byAryahna Livingston

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charlyn Livingston

Mom's tubal ligation reversal surgery

Hi, my name is Ahna and my mom's name is Char. When I was 3 years old she met my forever dad Ken. Since then they've gotten married, had my now 14 year old brother Jax and almost 12 year old sister Reyna.

My mom often talks about how she wishes she was healed from her past when she made the decisions she made around our birth stories. She always talks about how deeply she regrets saying yes to getting her tubes tied when Reyna was born. It has been one of her biggest regrets in her life. Since making that decision my mom has grown so much spiritually and healed so much mentally and emotionally, and that desire to have more kids has only gotten stronger.

Her and my dad came back to the Lord in 2017 and have prayed fervently on how to fix this seemingly permanent decision, and they're not the only ones. I pray all the time that my mom would receive a solution so I can have more siblings. My parents are so loving and deserving of a big family and me and my siblings have been blessed to be surrounded by our cousins. But, it just doesn't fill that hole we all feel that we were meant to have more siblings.

When my mom realized that seeking adoption would cost as much if not more than a reversal surgery, it seemed to us that God was giving us our answer; she needed to get this surgery and try to have another child of her own. I want to do something for her that I know she is beyond nervous to do for herself: ask for help with such an expense. Even though she knows it's what God is calling her to do, she doesn't feel deserving of asking for help with this surgery. So I'm asking for her :)

I've estimated that with lodging, travel, and the medical fees it will cost $15,000 to make this happen for her. Every little bit counts and we are beyond grateful for any amount you feel led to donate, as well as keeping her and our family in your prayers. We have had an anonymous donor who has gifted plane tickets round trip for both of mom and dad. Below is information on the Tubal Reversal Pricing and what it includes:

California Center for Reproductive Health offers tubal reversal surgery for a fixed price of $6,800** . Affordable financing options are available, please contact our Center for details. Our all-inclusive fee for tubal reversal includes the following with no hidden fees:

Initial consultation

Preoperative visit (including pelvic ultrasound examination)

Semen analysis (if needed)

Preoperative blood work

Operating room + anesthesia fees

Surgery professional fees for Dr. Mor + assistant surgeon (both Dr. Mor and his assistant surgeon are double Board Certified Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility specialists who performs every reversal procedure together)

Postoperative visit 

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