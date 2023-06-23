"Living on Mission" is a New Missions Mobilization Organization. We exist to see individuals & churches alike to live on mission! We offer training, teaching, preaching, mobilizing and leading short term mission trips. No matter the size of the church we want to serve you! We invite you to partner with us as we live out what God has called us too. We would love the opportunity to talk with you and/or your church about how we can help you be involved in reaching the nations for Christ and to live on mission.

All giving is tax deductible. Thanks for your generosity.