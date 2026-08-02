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Living without a smile.

Goal$68,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGeorge Gibbs

Living without a smile.

My name is George Gibbs and I'm a 58 year old Desert Storm Era veteran. In 1997 I was diagnosed with Lupus a diagnosis that was diagnosed incorrectly for 12 years up to that point. I had symptoms throughout my Navy career but upon release I was given no medical assistance from the government. I was discharged and never thought of again. I reserved myself to the understanding that no one cared. I was in so much pain from the diagnosis that the doctors prescribed me Morphine. I became Opioid dependent and after over 7 years of use I made a choice. I didn't want to be in pain, but I also didn't want to be on Opioids any longer. I had an appointment with my doctor and told him, "I'm tired, and I am at the point of if God wants me, I'm ready to go." I gave up on life. My doctor looked at me in a confused manner. He then said "are you sure you don't want the prescription"? I told him I'd rather God just take ne. He then smiled... I was confused at that moment. He said "Wait, God doesn't want you just yet " He came out with a prescription for Suboxone, a opioid addiction medication that won't allow you to go through withdrawal as badly as quitting without it. I finally thought I had gotten my life back. After about 3 weeks I noticed my teeth "feeling " loose. To make an already long story shorter, my teeth began falling out!! If there is one thing anyone would say about me as a person, most would say "that guy is always smiling " I must say I had a beautiful smile. Now to why I'm asking for this blessing. I have a total of 4 teeth remaining in my mouth. The use of Morphine over those many years have caused all of my teeth to rot a fall out. In desperately in need of Dentures. Your gift will allow me to eat and regain the weight I lost. Now 135, was 173. I have reached the point where I just don't want to live without smiling anymore. I'm begging because this is it. I'm going to use every option before giving up, and this is it. I'm not wanting veneers or super expensive teeth. I just want to eat and smile! If you can give I appreciate you. If you can't, pray for me to accomplish the goal. Thank you so much for being a REAL blessing to me.

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