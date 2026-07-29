Living In Truth Youth Revival

We are raising funds for the “Living In Truth Back To School Revival,” a community youth worship night created to encourage, uplift, and empower students before the upcoming school year begins.





This event will bring together middle school, high school, and college students for a powerful evening of worship, prayer, fellowship, games, activities, encouragement, and a scholarship giveaway. Our mission is to create a safe, Christ-centered environment where young people can encounter God, build community, and be reminded that they are called to walk in truth, purpose, and confidence as they enter a new school year.

The night will begin with games, fellowship activities, music, and refreshments to allow students to connect and have fun in a positive atmosphere. We will then transition into the sanctuary for worship, prayer, an encouraging message, and scholarship presentations for deserving students.





We are asking for support from our community to help make this event possible. Donations will help cover:

• Student scholarships

• School supplies and giveaway items

• Food and refreshments

• Worship and sound production

• Event setup and decorations

• Youth activities and games

• Outreach and promotional materials





Every donation, prayer, and share makes a difference. Whether you give $5 or $500, your support helps invest in the next generation and reminds students that their community believes in them.

Thank you for helping us create a meaningful and impactful experience for local youth. Please continue to keep this event and every student attending in your prayers.

“Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers...” – 1 Timothy 4:12