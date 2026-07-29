Living in a Rental Car After Job Loss

I recently lost my job, and I am currently living out of a rental car while I work on getting stable again. This has been a difficult situation to face, but I am doing my best to stay safe, keep moving forward, and get back into a position where I can work, rebuild, and support myself again.

I am raising $5,000 as a first emergency step to help me get through this period and start moving toward stability. The funds will help cover the rental car, gas, food, basic daily needs, phone and internet access for job searching, temporary lodging when needed, laundry, showers, and the first steps toward securing a room or more stable housing.

Realistically, $5,000 may not solve everything, but it would give me breathing room and help prevent the situation from getting worse while I work on income and housing. If more support comes in beyond the initial goal, it will go directly toward longer-term stability, including housing costs, deposits, transportation, and work-related expenses.

This is not easy for me to ask for, but I am trying to handle the situation responsibly and avoid falling further behind. I am not asking for luxury or comfort — I am asking for help staying safe and functional while I work my way back into stability.

Any amount would help, and if you are not able to give, sharing the campaign or keeping me in your prayers would also mean a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you are able to offer.