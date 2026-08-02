GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Living Expenses Post-Surgery

Monthly Goal$1,950 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJared Thompson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jared Thompson

Living Expenses Post-Surgery

Hello, everyone. I am reaching out here now just ahead of some eye surgery. My health saga is nearing a completion, but we are in need of help for basic living expenses for monthly survival. Our personal resources have reached the limit, and I am unable on my own to sustain my family through August. UNMC Eye Institute scheduled me in June for surgery at beginning of August. Recovery will be 3-5 weeks. While I had expected to be employed before this surgery, I have not yet received any job offers on my attempts. At this point, even under best-case scenarios, I would likely not receive a first paycheck until September at the earliest. There is also a fair chance we’ll be doing a second surgery. Then there is the Genetic Testing upcoming at UNMC as well — secured in November of 2025 (!) but waitlisted until this Fall 2026.

Medicaid will pay for these very expensive appointments for now, and we have secured sufficient SNAP benefits too. What we need help with is basic subsistence - our Lot Rent, the Utilities, minor costs to run our Honda as school starts up again.

Not counting food, our monthly subsistence amounts to $1,950/month, at minimum. We are publishing this fundraiser as a monthly goal for now, as the chances are good we will likely be facing the same dire situation come September: losing our home of 14 years. That’s where we are at, to lay it bare.


We are placing this request in Our Lord’s Mighty Hands: if He moves your heart to help, we know His people will do just that.


Prayers of The Faithful are requested:

That my Eye Surgery, and the recovery especially, will go smoothly and heal quickly. That the correction will be sufficient to erase most of my migraines, and prevent the extreme double-vision episodes that stop me from being able to drive my family safely or even read a computer screen too long. Please pray that the second surgery will not even be necessary.

*Pray also that Christ’s Love and Mercy continues to transform my little family, drawing us closer to Him and to eachother, to set our paths straight, to overcome pain, trauma, and sorrow, to strengthen our courage and erase all fear. Finally, please pray for my Wife Elizabeth’s own health. We would really wish a miraculous reversal of her spinal issues; we would really wish to avoid any back surgery or “fusing” of her lower vertebrae. We ask this all in the name Christ Jesus. Thank you.


GODSPEED


 



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve