Living Expenses Post-Surgery

Hello, everyone. I am reaching out here now just ahead of some eye surgery. My health saga is nearing a completion, but we are in need of help for basic living expenses for monthly survival. Our personal resources have reached the limit, and I am unable on my own to sustain my family through August. UNMC Eye Institute scheduled me in June for surgery at beginning of August. Recovery will be 3-5 weeks. While I had expected to be employed before this surgery, I have not yet received any job offers on my attempts. At this point, even under best-case scenarios, I would likely not receive a first paycheck until September at the earliest. There is also a fair chance we’ll be doing a second surgery. Then there is the Genetic Testing upcoming at UNMC as well — secured in November of 2025 (!) but waitlisted until this Fall 2026.

Medicaid will pay for these very expensive appointments for now, and we have secured sufficient SNAP benefits too. What we need help with is basic subsistence - our Lot Rent, the Utilities, minor costs to run our Honda as school starts up again.

Not counting food, our monthly subsistence amounts to $1,950/month, at minimum. We are publishing this fundraiser as a monthly goal for now, as the chances are good we will likely be facing the same dire situation come September: losing our home of 14 years. That’s where we are at, to lay it bare.





We are placing this request in Our Lord’s Mighty Hands: if He moves your heart to help, we know His people will do just that.





Prayers of The Faithful are requested:

That my Eye Surgery, and the recovery especially, will go smoothly and heal quickly. That the correction will be sufficient to erase most of my migraines, and prevent the extreme double-vision episodes that stop me from being able to drive my family safely or even read a computer screen too long. Please pray that the second surgery will not even be necessary.

*Pray also that Christ’s Love and Mercy continues to transform my little family, drawing us closer to Him and to eachother, to set our paths straight, to overcome pain, trauma, and sorrow, to strengthen our courage and erase all fear. Finally, please pray for my Wife Elizabeth’s own health. We would really wish a miraculous reversal of her spinal issues; we would really wish to avoid any back surgery or “fusing” of her lower vertebrae. We ask this all in the name Christ Jesus. Thank you.





GODSPEED











