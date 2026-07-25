Living expenses

My son was involved in a very serious car accident 2 days ago. He has a fractured neck and no vehicle. He was doing doordash until he received a paycheck to keep the motel room. His room at motel is up at 11am tomorrow Saturday 7/18. He has to stay in the area to see the ortho surgeon. I am disabled and have spent every penny I have to help him this far. Please help me keep a roof over his head so he is not out in the Phoenix heat with monsoon storms.