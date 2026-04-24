Living Expenses and Medical Treatments

It wasn't that long ago that if I needed money for something I would just work longer hours to make it. That's not the case anymore. The job is gone. No work is available for me that doesn't require me to stand on my feet all day.





Which is just one hardship of several that need medical attention and treatments. I get Social Security but it's an insulting amount in today's prices. I can pay a few bills and eat, but there's never been a month go by that the money made it to the end of the month.





Putting off doctor's appointments is normal now. I haven't had a prescription filled in over two years. Now I find out I need several medications and surgery is now a real possibility.





The leaky roof used to be fixable by me come the weekend after a paycheck. I could shimmy up the ladder and fix it myself. Now going up a ladder is out of the question and I need to pay to have it done. This can't be done on a Social Security check that already doesn't go far enough. There are other repairs that need to be made, soon, before I fall through the floor where the roof has leaked. Yes. It's like that. It's time to get the heating system repaired. It was a brutal winter without it this year.





I'm confident I can manage with a bit of boost. Maybe even get me a new truck to make doctor appointments and go get expensive groceries.





That's my hope anyway!





And it will be made possible by your kind donations.