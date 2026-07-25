Living expenses

Hello,

I am in need of some help, something that I normally don't ask for.. I am asking for donations to help to cover rent. I do work, but was on maternity leave and fell behind as I was not getting paid a lot. I would so greatful if anyone is willing to donate.. I know this economy is not the greatest as everyone is struggling financially... Again, if anyone is willing to donate i would be so greatful.. God bless 🩷