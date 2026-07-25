GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Living Assistance

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTazia Stubblefield

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tazia Stubblefield

Living Assistance

Hello to all this may reach. My name is Tazia and my story will not be much different from most, but this is one of my many attempts to get help for my children and I. I have a 1 bedroom apartment that I am sharing with my son and daughter. I lost my job on March 26, 2026 and have consistently being trying to grab another in this unfavorable job market. As we all know, bills do not stop and I have exhausted all accounts I have whether that be 401k, savings and emergency funds to ensure the roof over my kids head. I am honestly just looking to have a roof over my kids head another month, as the next month will be another battle at a later time. My rent is due and while I was able to come up with almost half by using the overdraft on my account, my rent is still behind. I have a car note I have not been able to pay behind $1200 due to whatever money I am able to compile together I spend on my apartment to not face eviction or homelessness. Naturally alongside rent and car note, I also have a light bill that is accumulating and I am looking to have my lights, phone and internet sustained to be able to continuously look for a job as well as attempt completing my schooling to try and remove myself from falling into a hole and bettering a life for my kids. I know most would say “ask family” but I have. I don’t even have much family to begin with and while I’ve opened my doors to them in their times of need, the same grace has never been extended to me.


I didn’t start this to be another sob story and go into my pity story, but as an attempt to at least secure roofing over my children head for one more month before I have to possibly move into a shelter. I am a single mother, and both fathers don’t even know their children as they’ve never even tried to be apart. I would have at least allowed my children to go with them in these times, and would make do out of living out of my car.


I do thank anyone who sends prayers, support and love our way. Even advice on what I could do or jobs I can apply for. I am based in Texas, but the help provided here is limited or hard to get ahold of. I appreciate you all tremendously and thank you again for even reading my situation. Have a wonderful day and may you all continue to thrive both in health and in life.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve