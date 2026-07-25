Living Assistance

Hello to all this may reach. My name is Tazia and my story will not be much different from most, but this is one of my many attempts to get help for my children and I. I have a 1 bedroom apartment that I am sharing with my son and daughter. I lost my job on March 26, 2026 and have consistently being trying to grab another in this unfavorable job market. As we all know, bills do not stop and I have exhausted all accounts I have whether that be 401k, savings and emergency funds to ensure the roof over my kids head. I am honestly just looking to have a roof over my kids head another month, as the next month will be another battle at a later time. My rent is due and while I was able to come up with almost half by using the overdraft on my account, my rent is still behind. I have a car note I have not been able to pay behind $1200 due to whatever money I am able to compile together I spend on my apartment to not face eviction or homelessness. Naturally alongside rent and car note, I also have a light bill that is accumulating and I am looking to have my lights, phone and internet sustained to be able to continuously look for a job as well as attempt completing my schooling to try and remove myself from falling into a hole and bettering a life for my kids. I know most would say “ask family” but I have. I don’t even have much family to begin with and while I’ve opened my doors to them in their times of need, the same grace has never been extended to me.





I didn’t start this to be another sob story and go into my pity story, but as an attempt to at least secure roofing over my children head for one more month before I have to possibly move into a shelter. I am a single mother, and both fathers don’t even know their children as they’ve never even tried to be apart. I would have at least allowed my children to go with them in these times, and would make do out of living out of my car.





I do thank anyone who sends prayers, support and love our way. Even advice on what I could do or jobs I can apply for. I am based in Texas, but the help provided here is limited or hard to get ahold of. I appreciate you all tremendously and thank you again for even reading my situation. Have a wonderful day and may you all continue to thrive both in health and in life.