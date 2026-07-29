Tim's Liver Transplant

After nearly a year of waiting, Tim has received a liver! He was taken into surgery on April 8, and by God’s grace, he made it through both parts of what were very difficult procedures. The surgeon shared that it was a complex case, including an abscess dangerously close to his heart, but the team was able to address it successfully. Even more encouraging, the new liver began working right away. Praise the Lord for His provision. Tim is now on the long and challenging road to recovery.





As Tim recovers, he and Geneva will need to remain close to the hospital for an extended period of time. This will bring significant additional expenses, including temporary housing, meals, and ongoing care needs.





We are grateful for loving friends (and even strangers) who have asked how they can help the Milchlings during this time. This page has been created to provide a simple way for those who desire to come alongside them. Your generosity will help ease these practical burdens so they can focus fully on healing and recovery.





We are deeply thankful for how the Lord has carried Tim through surgery and ask for your continued prayers—for strength, healing, and good pain management in the months ahead, and for peace and comfort for Geneva and the entire family.





Through it all, Tim and Geneva are trusting in the Lord’s provision—and one of the primary ways He provides is through His people. Please continue to pray.





Thank you for your love, concern, prayers and care for the Milchlings!





You can read more about Tim’s story at liverfortim.org.



