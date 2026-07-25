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Live Coverage AMERICA'S 250TH Birthday Celebration

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$1,715 USD

Fundraiser created byScott Rose

Fundraiser funds will be received by Scott Rose

Live Coverage AMERICA'S 250TH Birthday Celebration

For years, Spin City News has been committed to delivering straightforward news coverage, live events, public hearings, press conferences, and stories that often receive little attention from mainstream media outlets. Our mission has always been simple: put cameras where history is happening and allow viewers to see events for themselves.


Today, we have an opportunity to take that mission to the next level.

Spin City News, in cooperation with America Rising Media, is working to establish a stronger on-the-ground presence in Washington, D.C. The nation's capital is where many of the decisions affecting every American are made. Congressional hearings, White House events, federal agency announcements, court proceedings, policy debates, protests, and public demonstrations all happen in Washington every day. Yet many independent media organizations lack the resources to cover these events live and in person.

We believe Americans deserve direct access to these important events without filters, spin, or selective editing.


Your support will help us send reporters, camera operators, and livestream equipment to Washington, D.C., allowing us to provide real-time coverage of the stories that matter most. Funding will be used for travel expenses, lodging, transportation, media credentials, professional broadcasting equipment, internet connectivity for live streaming, and operational costs necessary to maintain consistent coverage.

Unlike large corporate media organizations with extensive budgets, independent journalism relies on the support of viewers who value transparency and open access to information. Every contribution, regardless of size, helps us place cameras in the rooms where important conversations are taking place.


With your help, Spin City News and America Rising Media can expand independent reporting, increase government transparency, and provide viewers with unfiltered access to events happening at the highest levels of government.


This is more than a fundraising campaign. It is an investment in citizen-focused journalism and the principle that informed citizens are essential to a healthy republic.


If you believe in independent media, government transparency, and direct access to the news, we ask you to join us in this effort.

Together, we can bring Washington to the people.


Thank you for supporting Spin City News and America Rising Media.

Every donation makes a difference.


As the owner of Spin City News, it is very costly to do things like this, so your support will be greatly appreciated and welcomed!

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