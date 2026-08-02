Live Again

My family has experienced a tragedy that no family should ever have to endure. I am a widow raising five children, three of whom are under the age of 18.

My husband, a veteran, was murdered in our home. Although the person responsible has been arrested, we are still waiting for the trial because of repeated delays. The emotional and financial toll has been overwhelming for our family.

After my husband's passing, my children and I began receiving VA survivor benefits. Then, without warning, I went to pay our rent and discovered there were no funds in our account. When I contacted the VA, I was told that our benefits had been stopped because they had mistakenly approved them in error. They also informed me that the mistake was on their end and that I would not be required to repay any of the benefits we had already received.

Since then, our lives have been turned upside down. We have struggled to keep up with our basic expenses and are now on the verge of losing everything. Despite doing everything I can to provide for my children, we are facing an overwhelming financial crisis.

I am humbly asking for your help. Any assistance you can provide will help us keep a roof over our heads, provide for my children, and give our family the opportunity to regain some stability after everything we have endured.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering helping our family during this incredibly difficult time.