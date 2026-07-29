Little girl needs help getting to Washington DC

My 11 year old granddaughter had a Washington DC trip coming up and she is very excited. She has studied The Lincoln Memorial and other places as well. I think she likes the Lincoln Memorial because her uncles name had the same name Lol. She has tried to raise the money on her own doing, Girl Scouts, lemonade stand, and even doing chores for family members. Unfortunately, despite all of her efforts she could not come up with the money. Due to unforeseen circumstances the family will not be able to fund the trip. So that’s what brings me here. I thought that it is an educational experience that she shouldn’t miss. Please help me get this girl to Washington DC. Thank you for your time and God bless.