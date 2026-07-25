Little girl in need

I am doing this fundraiser for this little girl Isabella who desperately need school clothes, supplies, shoes, backpack I mean the works! Her mother is an Army Veteran and was wrongfully put in prison long story short she is now living with her father who is a truck driver and gone a lot! She goes between 2-3 babysitters, her father doesn’t really know how to dress her or anything a little girl needs to learn. My plan is to help take care of her, buy her all the clothing she needs we are talking about she needs bras now even though she’s only 7 she is developing fast and all her shoes are worn out! This little girl and her mother have been through so much and with that money we can get her every single thing she needs and surprise her with a nice scooter or bike to take to school so she isn’t walking. Her mother fought for this country, one deployment and I think as Americans we need to show her that America always takes care of their own! Please help me make Isabella’s life a little bit better. She needs Jesus in her life along with a church family to always be there for her, teach her the right path so she becomes a respectful young lady.