Little Feet, Big Mission: France 2026





This November, our family has the opportunity to travel to Buzançais, France, to serve alongside a church planting ministry and share the love of Christ with the local community.





Over the past several years, both Paul and I have had opportunities to participate in mission trips. While those opportunities were meaningful, we continually felt the Lord leading us toward something different. We didn't want missions to be something Mom did or Dad did—we wanted it to be something our family did together.

This trip gives us that opportunity.





As parents, we spend a lot of time teaching our daughters about God's love, reading Bible stories, and talking about the Great Commission. This September, we'll have the chance to show them firsthand what it looks like to live it out.





At just 8 and 4 years old, Karis and Olivia will be stepping outside their comfort zones, experiencing a new culture, serving alongside believers, and seeing that God's family extends far beyond the walls of our church and even beyond the borders of our country.

Our prayer is that this trip will not only impact the people we meet in France, but that it will also leave a lasting mark on the hearts of our girls as they learn what it means to follow Jesus wherever He leads.





The total cost for our family of four to participate is approximately $10,000, which includes airfare, transportation, lodging, ministry expenses, and travel costs.

Would you consider partnering with us?





First and foremost, we ask for your prayers. Pray for the people of Buzançais, for the church planting ministry already taking place there, for our team as we prepare, and for our girls as they experience missions in a very real and personal way.





If you feel led to support us financially, every gift—large or small—helps make this opportunity possible. Your generosity is not simply helping our family travel; it is helping us invest in ministry, discipleship, and raising the next generation to understand that the Gospel is for all people, in all places.





Thank you for believing in what God is doing and for considering how you might partner with us on this journey.





With gratitude,





The White Family

Paul, Melissa, Karis, and Olivia





*Updated this to reflect that the trip is now scheduled for November and not September as previously stated.