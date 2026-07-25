Little Feet, Big Dreams

Across The Gambia, thousands of children wake up each morning with dreams of becoming doctors, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders. But for many vulnerable children, the journey to achieve those dreams is threatened by a simple barrier: the inability to afford school fees, books, uniforms, and essential learning materials.

Educare Gambia believes that every child deserves a fair chance at education, regardless of their family’s financial situation. We are working to support needy children in nursery and primary schools by helping them remain in classrooms, continue learning, and build brighter futures.

Behind every child is a story, a dream, and a family hoping for a better tomorrow. A small contribution today can prevent a child from dropping out and can open the door to lifelong opportunities.

We invite individuals, donors, NGOs, and development partners around the world to join us in transforming lives through education. Together, we can ensure that little feet keep walking toward big dreams.

Support Educare Gambia and help a child stay in school, learn, grow, and succeed.