Help Us to Finally Get Home

Hello, everyone!

I’m reaching out with a heartfelt request to help my children and me finally take this much-needed trip back home to the U.S. It’s been a long and challenging time here in the UK, and after years of being unable to travel due to legal restrictions, we are finally free to finally go home. But time is running out, and I need your help to make this trip happen before the end of December.

Why This Trip Matters So Much:

For over 15 years, I’ve been living in the UK, separated from my family in the U.S. In 2015, my children and I had to leave a very traumatic and difficult situation, and while we’ve been rebuilding our lives since, travel back to the U.S. was legally restricted for us. I’ve not seen my family in all these years except for one visit from a loved one, and my children have never been able to experience life with our extended family back home.

Due to a Prohibited Steps Order that was in place since 2016, we were not allowed to leave the UK. But, in October 2023, the situation changed, and after so many years of waiting, we are finally free to leave unhindered. We’re now ready to make the trip to the U.S. Embassy in London to secure our passports and finish the process of going home!

What We Need:

While I’ve worked hard to save money for this trip, I had most of it saved, did it on my own, but life has thrown us a few unexpected challenges since March of this year that took it all back. Health setbacks and gaps in work since have drained all of the funds I’d put aside, and now, with time running short, I need help getting the remaining funds together for our embassy trip—and for the journey back home. On top of everything, my Biometric Residence Permit expires on December 31, 2024, adding a pressing deadline to our situation.

Here’s what we need:

• Overnight Stay in London: We need to stay overnight before our early appointment at the U.S. Embassy. It’s essential to be there on time, and traveling with two teenagers means staying overnight is the best option.

• Transport and Food: I have a train voucher that will cover most of the train ticket costs to and from London, but I still need to fund local transport, food, and other small essentials while we’re in the city.

• U.S. Embassy Fees: We need to cover the cost of approximately £382 (about $465) for all three passport applications.

• Plane Tickets Home: Once we have our passports, we need to book our flights to the U.S., which I’m estimating will cost around £1,200 for the three of us.

• Our Cat’s Travel & Pet Passport: We’re bringing our beloved cat Zoe home with us! To leave her behind would cause unnecessary trauma to the kids and myself as she has been with us through all of the difficulties of our prior situation, she deserves to stay with our family. She’ll need a vet visit, a pet passport, and travel arrangements for the flight.

Our Goal:

I know this isn’t an ideal time to ask for help, especially with recent events like the hurricane, and I deeply respect that many people are in need right now and it makes me feel terrible with the timing. However, we are running out of time to get things in order before my Biometric Residence Permit expires at the end of December. I’m aiming to raise approximately £3,000 to cover the following costs:

• Hotel stay in London for 1-2 nights

• Transportation (train and local transport)

• Food while we’re in London

• U.S. Embassy passport fees

• Three plane tickets to the U.S.

• Vet visit and pet passport for our cat

This trip means everything to us, and it will be the first step toward finally reuniting with the family we’ve been missing for 15 years. Any support you can provide—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this campaign—would mean the world to me, my children, and even our cat.

Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and love. We’re so grateful for any help in getting us one step closer to home.

With gratitude,

Elizabeth Pelegrin



