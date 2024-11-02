Supporting Lions of Uganda Children's Ministry

Justin here and in light of recent developments, I've found myself in a position to step up to help a beautiful orphanage in Uganda that could really use some support. I trust God's guidance every day and go where I'm led, and this divine essence has led me here. I've had the pleasure of getting to know Balikowa Nasulu "Bali" who runs the "Lions of Uganda Children's Ministry" and truly is a man of God in all that he does for these children in need. I know so many are stretched thin in these challenging times, but I would be remiss if I did not do my best to answer this call - to help children in need. So if you feel called to support in any way, whether financially or simply sharing, I'd be greatly honored to facilitate this support gets to these children. Thank you for your consideration 🙏

About the ministry:

"What is Lions of Uganda Children's Ministry?

Located in Mayuge, Uganda, Lions of Uganda Children's Ministry is a dedicated home and safe haven for 28 orphaned children, ranging from infants to teenagers. Founded with the mission of providing love, education, and support, the orphanage has been instrumental in giving these children a fresh start and a path toward a brighter future.

The children here come from challenging backgrounds, having faced circumstances that have left them without family support. Our team of caregivers, educators, and volunteers work around the clock to meet each child’s physical, emotional, and educational needs. Through structured programs, we provide access to schooling, medical care, and psychological support, helping each child overcome past traumas and build confidence.

The orphanage relies on donations and support from the community to provide essentials like food, clothing, school supplies, and medical services. With a goal to create a nurturing and stable environment, Lions of Uganda ensures that each child not only feels safe but also experiences a true sense of belonging.

In addition to daily care, the orphanage places a strong emphasis on education and skill development, recognizing these as vital tools for independence. Through local partnerships and outreach programs, the children are given opportunities to learn, grow, and integrate into the community.

At Lions of Uganda, we believe that every child deserves a chance to flourish and dream. We are always welcoming supporters and partners who want to be part of these children’s journey towards a better future."

If you've read this far, thank you so much for your time and consideration. Bali is a man of his word and I'm happy to organize any communication should anyone have questions for me, Bali or anything involving this support project. I'll do my best to provide updates on this page as things develop. And a big thanks to Elliot and Lila for putting a youtube page together! Stay tuned for more there. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLCUFsz039M_yJailm0aIjQ

You can find more info, images and videos here: https://t.me/lionsofuganda

Thank you! With love,

Justin