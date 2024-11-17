Supporting Lin this christmas

Dear Friends, Family, and Food Lovers,



Lin Ellis, a culinary artist, holiday hero, and the heart and soul of so many of our favorite meals. If you’ve ever had the privilege of tasting Lin’s cooking, you know she has a gift for turning simple ingredients into unforgettable feasts. Whether it’s Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas cookies, or just a Weekly pasta, Lin’s kitchen has been a place of joy, comfort, and togetherness.

But now, Lin needs our help. Her stove top and oven, the very tools that bring her culinary magic to life, are beyond their time for replacement. For someone who gives so much of herself through her cooking, not having an efficient kitchen is more than just inconvenient—it’s heartbreaking.





Lin has always been the first to step up when others are in need, sharing her time, talent, and of course, her amazing food. Let’s rally together to give her the gift of a new stove top and oven so she can continue doing what she loves most—bringing people together through the joy of cooking.





Our Goal: We’re raising $5,000 to cover the cost of a quality stove top and oven for Lin. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference and help us reach this goal.





How You Can Help:

1. Donate: Every dollar brings us closer to our goal.

2. Share: Spread the word by sharing this page with others who know and love Lin—or anyone who believes in the power of good food and community.

3. Send Your Love: Even if you can’t contribute financially, a kind word or message of support means the world to Lin.





Let’s show Lin the same love and generosity she has shown to so many of us over the years.





Thank you for your kindness and support. Let’s make sure Lin’s kitchen is up and running in time for the next holiday gathering!