Lindseys Family

Hello everyone,





I am a mother of 4 trying to rebuild after our family was recently evicted and forced to move in with relatives while we try to get back on our feet. During this already difficult time, our family experienced another heartbreaking tragedy. My daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was shot. She has now been hospitalized for 3 weeks and is struggling with PTSD from everything she has been through.





Right now, my biggest goal is to get my children into a safe, stable home of our own where my daughter can continue healing and where all of my kids can finally feel secure again. Between medical needs, daily expenses, and trying to save for housing, we are overwhelmed and asking for help during one of the hardest times in our lives.





Any donation, share, prayer, or support means more than words can express. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping my family move toward healing, stability, and a fresh start.





Thank You