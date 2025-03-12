Help Lindsay Rebuild

Dear Friends and family,

My name is Merissa, and I’m reaching out to you today on behalf of an extraordinary woman who has given so much to others: Lindsay Penney. For years, Lindsay has been a beacon of love and support in our community—a friend who never hesitated to lend a hand, a volunteer who showed up when no one else could, and a soul who poured her entire life into making the world brighter for those around her. But now, Lindsay needs us to come together for her.

Just a few short months ago, Lindsay stood at the altar, filled with hope and joy, as she married the love of her life, Jordan. They were newlyweds, dreaming of a future together, when tragedy struck. Jordan was taken from her suddenly—leaving Lindsay heartbroken and alone, her world turned upside down in an instant.

Lindsay has spent her life devoted to helping others. Whether it was lending a hand, organizing fundraisers, giving a platform to those who need to be heard, she always put others first. Lindsay is the kind of person who’d drop everything to comfort a friend or spend her last dollar to make sure someone else was okay. Now, it’s our turn to give back.

The loss of her husband has left Lindsay not only grieving but facing overwhelming challenges. As a newlywed, she and Jordan were just starting their life together—building a home together—and now she’s navigating funeral costs, household bills, and an unplanned future. I am creating this GiveSendGo to help Lindsay pick up the pieces, to ease the financial burden so she can focus on healing, and to remind her that she’s not alone.

How You Can Help:

Every dollar raised will go directly to Lindsay to cover:

Funeral and memorial expenses

Rent or mortgage payments as she adjusts to life without her husband’s income

Everyday necessities like groceries and utilities

Counseling or support services to help her through this grief

Lindsay has full control of this fundraiser, and every penny will go straight to her needs with complete transparency. If you can’t donate, please share this campaign far and wide—your prayers, kind words, and shares mean just as much.

A Community Coming Together:

Lindsay has spent her life lifting us up. Now, it’s time for us to lift her. Let’s show her the same love and strength she’s always shown us. Together, we can help her rebuild, step by step, and remind her that even in her darkest moment, she is surrounded by a community that cares.

Thank you for standing with Lindsay. Your generosity—whether through a donation, a prayer, or a simple message—will make a difference she’ll feel for years to come. Let’s rally around her and show her she’s not alone in this.

With gratitude,

Merissa Hansen

On behalf of Lindsay and all who love her