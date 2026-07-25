Lindas Cancer Battle

My wife Linda Lemieux-Rosie worked at VT in Blacksburg. Three years ago, she was diagnosed with stage 4 neroendoctrine cancer, which has no cure. Since then, she has had to undergo monthly chemo injections, as well as magnesium, potassium, and fluids every two weeks to help ease her pain and improve her quality of life. The cancer has been aggressive, and so far, 22 tumors have been removed. She regularly gets CAT scans, followed by more operations and more chemo to try to slow the tumors down. Every day is a struggle for her, and she faces many difficult days. Any funds raised will help with medical treatments, tumor operations, and ongoing care. The costs for CAT scans, surgeries, and chemo treatments add up quickly, and your support will help us manage these expenses and give Linda the best chance at comfort and quality of life. I am asking for your support to help us financially get through this the best we can. I myself am Disabled and only get a small disability check. Any help would be greatly appreciated. my wife was right there by my side when I went through cancer all 3 times. she stuck by me and supported me in every way. That is why I want to do this to help her goals just like she did for me. life gets hard at times and helping each other out is the best thing to do for the stress support and comfort support. Please find it in your hearts to show some support for Linda and share this fundraiser. She is my life goal and companion. Thanks in advance. David & Linda Rosie. Please share this campaign on your sites. Thank you!