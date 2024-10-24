Support Linda Betzold's Recovery

For MANY years, Linda has unselfishly helped MANY families with Autism find answers and resources, and not let a family go alone through their Autism journey. She has mentored families for decades, even while she was gracefully helping her son through a lot of his own significant illnesses and struggles. Even during times of her son's crises, where he would need immediate hospital care, Linda was still at times available for others in helping them in their time of need. Over the many years I have known Linda, I have heard from so many families, on how Linda helped shape their knowledge and understanding of autism. Her compassion has been invaluable for so many, and she is regarded as one of the angels in our community.

In the last couple of years, Linda has now had to also focus on a health issue for herself. She has been and continues to be an amazing caregiver for her family, and now time calls for the community to give back to this family. They have had to face incredible obstacles and challenges for too long with what has been taken from their son, it's time for them to lean on their friends and let us help them. Her recovery from surgery requires Hal to take time from work and care for Linda and Beau. There will also be a 2nd surgery in a few months, so expenses and time for care will add up. Please consider a donation to help the Betzold family during this time to heal Linda and assist in her care.