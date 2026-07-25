Linda Rico single mom

Im Linda I sick of my gobledder golstone and liver inflammation and kidney failure infection I'm a single mom with one son he takes care of me he wants to work but he needs his glasses prescribe his glasses broken I got my surgery gobledder golstone removed done 24 of June 2026 at parkland hospital I can't work right now I'm resting recovering I walk lil by lil I can't get anything like a gallon of water and go down im reason illness of my surgery i use to work i got sick



