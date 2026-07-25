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Linda arps

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byMisty Spinner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Misty Spinner

Linda arps

My best friend Linda Arps is currently in the hospital at Mercy Medical Hospital in Roseburg Oregon. She was down at the creek on Tuesday June 16th, 2026 looking for rocks by herself when a known aggressive pitbull named buddy viciously blindsided attacked her. She is undergoing major surgeries on her arm today. Friday she has to go back under for surgery again to flush her wounds out. Her muscles and tendons in her arm and leg were ripped bones were broken in her leg. She is very lucky to be alive today. She lost a lot of blood during the attack and has a rare blood type. The owners of the dog are Johnny Wells and Chelsey Lyons. They knew their dog has a history of attacking people and other animals and also allowed that dog to run free WITHOUT a leash on him at a public creek. The owners of that dog WALKED FREE OF ANY CHARGES OR QUESTIONS. The dog was not licensed and did NOT have its shots. The dog was put down at the creek.(I want it to be known the owners of that dog were the only other people down at that creek with her and did not attempt to pull their dog off of her , while she fought for her life against a dog who outweighed her by at least 40 or 50 pounds) Also by the time her spouse was able to get to the creek he was not under arrest but being detained for questioning by the cops, in a panic he tried to leave the scene to go get his truck to follow his spouse to the hospital which was in the ambulance and 3 Douglas county police officers slammed him to the ground split his head open and arrested him he is being held in the Douglas county jail for resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer with no bail. He has no idea the condition of his spouse which remains in the hospital. Please pray for her and anything will help to make her recovery a little easier. She is also going to have to have reconstructive surgery done on her. She will have multiple surgeries to undergo before this is all done with. She will not be able to move her arm or her leg the same either. But thankfully she is alive.

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