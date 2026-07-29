Lily Miku 2026 Graduation Education and Mission

Lily is graduating from high school and preparing for an exciting new chapter focused on faith, service, and education. She hopes to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicating her time to helping others, sharing kindness, and strengthening communities.

She is currently raising funds to help support both her mission expenses and her educational goals after returning home. Following her mission, Lily plans to continue her education in the medical field and build a future centered on service, compassion, and hard work.

Any support, whether through donations or sharing her campaign, is deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping Lily take this meaningful next step in her journey.



