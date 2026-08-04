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lilly needs your help shes my best friend

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byjoshua rowden

Fundraiser funds will be received by joshua rowden

lilly needs your help shes my best friend

Saving Lilly: A Plea for Time, Help, and My Best Friend’s Life

There is a specific kind of love that only a dog can give—unconditional, steady, and pure. For me, that love is named Lilly. She is quite simply the best thing in my life, a constant source of joy and comfort in a world that is often overwhelming. But right now, Lilly is fighting for her life, and I am terrified that financial constraints and bureaucratic delays are going to cost me my best friend.

Recently, Lilly was diagnosed with cancer in her mouth. The news alone was devastating, but the reality of our situation has become an absolute nightmare. The cancer is aggressive and spreading fast. Right now, there is a small window of hope: the tumor has not yet connected to her bone. This means it is still treatable, and Lilly still has a fighting chance. However, that window is slamming shut. We are currently working with the Donny Coe Clinic, but the process is moving far too slowly. Every day that passes without definitive action is a day the cancer wins. If her treatment is postponed any further, it will simply be too late.

The agony of this delay is compounded by a harsh financial reality. I work hard, but I live paycheck to paycheck. I do not have thousands of dollars sitting in a savings account, waiting for an emergency. It is a soul-crushing feeling to look at the animal who loves you more than anything, know exactly what she needs to survive, and be blocked by a lack of funds. I am doing everything I can, but love alone cannot pay for oncology appointments, surgeries, or immediate interventions.

I cannot give up on her, and I refuse to let delays dictate her fate. This is why I am swallowing my pride and begging for help. I need veterinary advocates who can help push for faster care, and I need financial assistance to ensure that money isn’t the reason Lilly loses her life. If you have ever loved an animal, you know that they aren't just pets—they are family. Lilly is my family. Please, help us move quickly, help us fund her care, and help me save the best thing that has ever happened to me.


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