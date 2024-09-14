Mother and Newborn Under Siege in the West Bank

Tulkarm is suffering under the biggest Israeli military operation in the West Bank in many years, destroying vital infrastructure and homes.

When I offered help before, my close friend Lilliana wouldn't let me, with so much help needed in Gaza.

But now in Tulkarm even the basics are off-limits, and Lilliana has a newborn baby she can barely feed.

Her husband can't work due to the destruction and terror across Tulkarm.

She can no longer afford food or diapers, and her extended family has helped all they can.

Please give whatever you can spare, even 5 €/£/$

I wish I didn't have to do this but anything you can afford will be so graciously received by Lilliana and little Lulu.

