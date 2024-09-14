Campaign Image

Mother and Newborn Under Siege in the West Bank

Goal:

 EUR €500

Raised:

 EUR €105

Campaign created by Melody Sorensen

Campaign funds will be received by Melody Sorensen

Mother and Newborn Under Siege in the West Bank

Tulkarm is suffering under the biggest Israeli military operation in the West Bank in many years, destroying vital infrastructure and homes.
When I offered help before, my close friend Lilliana wouldn't let me, with so much help needed in Gaza.
But now in Tulkarm even the basics are off-limits, and Lilliana has a newborn baby she can barely feed.
Her husband can't work due to the destruction and terror across Tulkarm.
She can no longer afford food or diapers, and her extended family has helped all they can.
Please give whatever you can spare, even 5 €/£/$
I wish I didn't have to do this but anything you can afford will be so graciously received by Lilliana and little Lulu.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
10 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
16 days ago

In solidarity from Washington DC

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
5 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo